Woman's grave marker discarded next to dumpster at cemetery

In the far back corner of the Calvary Memorial Cemetery sits a trash dumpster full of weeds, sticks and crumpled flowers. Amongst all the debris lies Barbara Rutland's grave marker.

"She died three years ago, and I was just tired of her not having a stone and bringing in my own cone to put her flowers in so I decided to go get one," said Jonathan George.

Jonathan George is Rutland's grandson. In March he shelled out $686.00 dollars for a personalized gravestone from Cole Monuments for his beloved grandmother, her stone was to be placed next to his grandfather's.

"My grandmother meant everything to me," stated George.

From March to July, no sign of a Rutlands marker at Calvary Memorial Cemetery in Wilmington.

"In July, I stopped back by the monument place to ask them what was the hold up on it was and come to find out she had my paperwork in the wrong file and the stone was never ordered," George said.

Two weeks ago he got a call that the monument was set in place.

"I came out here and saw no stone in place so I walked all around the cemetery and didn't see it at all," said George.

After scouring the cemetery -- George found it discarded at the dumpster. He was told by the monument company that the cemetery owner, Jack Krupicka instructed them to place the stone there. The owner of Cole Monuments, Mike Cole, also told WECT that they have always been instructed by Krupicka to put monuments by the trash and Krupicka will them go out and place them.

"When they said by the dump I thought it would be in a clean clear area by the dump, but they really took by the dump personally," stated George.

George says the way his mothers memory has been handled by the two companies is horrific.

"It hurts me I don't want this stone anymore. I don't want it to be by my grandmothers grave or want anything to do with this, it is so disgusting, disrespectful and gross."

George has asked Cole monuments to refund his money -- they are not willing to do so as they say they made the monument and were instructed by the cemetery owner to place the stone by the trash.

Phone calls to Jack Krupicka owner of the cemetery have yet to be returned.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved