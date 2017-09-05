Brunswick Co. man takes on the role of Captain Jack Sparrow

Donnie Osborne graduated from South Brunswick High School in the early 90s, went into the military and had a variety of jobs, including medic and law enforcement officer.

But the job he has today is definitely the one he likes the best: being Captain Jack Sparrow from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Osborne began his portrayal of the Johnny Depp character around Halloween several years ago during a trip to Disney World.

"Got a few things together and went to Disney World to do it. It was a big hit," Osborne said. "I enjoyed doing it. (It) put a lot of smiles on kids' faces. Got back home...I got asked to do local events, parades and charities, things like that. I gradually added more things, more movies came out and I would change the costume a little and add more details as the years went on."

To adequately become Captain Jack, Osborne had to make his own outfit and wig, researched what items were used in the Disney movies and eventually bought props, including a real sword from the same company that made them for the Pirates movies.

But it took many hours watching the movies to adequately adopt the swagger in Captain Jack's walk and the accent.

"A lot of people ask me where I got the accent from and they swear I am from London, England, but I just studied the moves and the way (Depp) walks and his movements, and then the Captain Jack accent you have to have," Osborne explained.

As a result of his work, Osborne has become somewhat of an unofficial goodwill ambassador for the town where pirates were once common sights.

"Residents and all of the business owners have adopted me and have taken me in on a daily basis," Osborne said. "I have had several people come up and give me a pirate coin to give to the kids, or a pirates flag to waive and everyone loves it. Everyone always comes up and thanks me for it."

In the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, it is clear to see Captain Jack loves his rum, but Osborne says he is careful not to include that in his local role as Southport's Captain Jack.

"I try to keep it to the Disney code, being a big Disney fan. We are there a lot," Osborne explained. "I have seen how the characters act, and I have friends who were characters and the rules and regulations and to portray a pirate, you can do it in a way where you don't have to be a drunken pirate."

Osborne is not sure what his future will be like, especially if there are no more Pirates of the Caribbean movies, but he does have in his impersonation bag two other characters, Sweeney Todd and Tony Stark from Iron Man.

