Winnabow husband, wife accused of growing marijuana in home

A Winnabow husband and wife are accused of growing marijuana in their home.

Ronald Thomas Sessions, 36, and Holly Lane Sessions, 38, were arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and charged with:

two counts of trafficking in marijuana

possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

manufacturing marijuana

maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

possession marijuana paraphernalia

misdemeanor child abuse

Ronald Sessions also was charged with resisting a public officer.

According to sheriff's office officials, tips from the community led to the arrests.

Arrest warrants state that more than 10 pounds of marijuana were in the couple's home in the 100 block of Bell Swamp Road NE.

The two were also charged with child abuse since a child was living in the same residence where marijuana was growing, according to warrants.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.