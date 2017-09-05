Wilmington group making hurricane preparations for those without shelter

Walking Tall of Wilmington, a non-profit organization, is already collecting supplies for the homeless and those who don't have access to emergency supplies or a hurricane kit. (Source: WECT)

While it is still uncertain if Hurricane Irma will impact the Carolina coastline, one group is already making preparations.

Walking Tall of Wilmington, a non-profit organization, is already collecting supplies for the homeless and those who don't have access to emergency supplies or a hurricane kit.

They are collecting garbage bags that can be used as ponchos, tuna fish meal kits, Gatorade, bottled water and other essential items. Organizer Randy Evans says they are also looking at potential places for an emergency shelter to house homeless individuals.

"I want to be that person that can stand in the gaps for them," Evans said. "These individuals don't have the luxury of preparing last minute they don't have the luxury to following the national hurricane center so we want to be that bridge for them to be able to give them information to be able to be a voice for them, and so it's deeply important to be that voice and be that bridge."

Walking Tall is accepting donations.

