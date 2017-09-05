Lifeguard services over for the season in Carolina Beach, Kure Beach

Labor Day marked the end of lifeguard services for the season at several area beaches. (Source: WECT)

Carolina Beach and Kure Beach each have lifeguards on the beach from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

"Beach patrons should take precautions by reading the safety signage posted at our beach access areas," Carolina Beach officials said in a new release Tuesday. "Rescue officials recommend you monitor weather and surf conditions prior to swimming, and you should never swim alone."

