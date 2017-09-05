State officials seek input on proposed state park on Black River

Officials are looking for public input on a proposed state park on the Black River. (Source: N.C. State Parks)

Officials are looking for public input on a proposed state park on the Black River.

Meetings will be held in Bladen, Pender and Sampson counties later this month.

State officials are conducting a study to determine what a state park, nature area or trail would look like, and what amenities would be most important to nearby communities.

"The Black River is home to large cypress trees, some of which are more than 1,600 years old, making it a popular paddling destination in an area currently undeserved by the State Parks system," officials said in a news release. "The study area is roughly 2,600 acres and includes 45 miles of the Black River corridor."

Sites and times for the public meetings:

Bladen County – Thursday, Sept. 14, 4-7 p.m. at the Public Library at 111 North Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

Pender County – Monday, Sept. 18, 4-7 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Office at 801 South Walker St. in Burgaw

Sampson County – Tuesday, Sept. 19, 4-7 p.m. at Union Elementary School at 10400 Taylors Bridge Highway in Clinton

