Warrants: Woman tried to steal from foundation honoring Raleigh teen lifeguard

A 42-year-old Raleigh woman faces felony charges after warrants say she attempted to steal $3,000 from a foundation honoring a teen lifeguard killed in 2016.

Joann Marie Armstrong attempted to cash forged checks with a combined worth of $3,000 from the Rachel’s Writers Foundation, warrants say. Armstrong attempted to cash the checks between July 4 and August 22.

The Rachel’s Writers Foundation honors Rachel Rosoff, a Raleigh teen who was working as a lifeguard when she drowned after entering electrified water in the pool in September 2016.

Armstrong is also charged with stealing $30 from Rosoff’s mother, Michelle, warrants say.

She is charged with felony uttering a forged instrument, felony obtaining property by false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny.

She is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.