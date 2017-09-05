My turn: WECT-TV’s extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire tonight

Tonight at 11:59, WECT-TV’s extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup.

We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they’ve simply refused to do a fair deal to continue carrying us.

So, in a few short hours…local DirecTV subscribers are in danger of a total blackout of their favorite local news, weather and NBC programming, including shows like America’s Got Talent and Thursday night’s NFL matchup between the Chiefs and the Patriots.

Unfortunately, DirecTV has shown time and again it is willing to leave their customers in the dark. Since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times…impacting millions of viewers…and it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list.

Remember you have choices: we are free over the air, at wect.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku and also available through other local providers.

Please go to www.ourlocalcommitment.com/wect for continuing updates.