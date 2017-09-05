Red Cross to hold 'urgent' blood drive Friday, Sept. 8

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott will hold an urgent blood drive for the American Red Cross on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to officials, the Red Cross has declared an emergency need for blood following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TownePlace Suites located at 305 Eastwood Road.

Donors may go to www.redcrossblood.org and search by sponsor code: Marriott to schedule an appointment or call 910-254-4483.

