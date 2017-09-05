Concept for small riverfront park presented to city council

representatives with the Renaissance Wilmington Foundation presented a concept for a new, small park to the city council Tuesday morning. (Source: Renaissance Wilmington Foundation)

With the goal of increasing foot traffic on the northern part of Wilmington's riverfront, representatives with the Renaissance Wilmington Foundation presented a concept for a new, small park to the city council Tuesday morning.

"The Riverwalk has the potential for a million visitors per year," said Bill Graham, president and CEO of the Renaissance Wilmington Foundation. "From Market Street going north, it's only a trickle. I run or walk that area a lot and I'm often lucky if I see half a dozen people."

The project, which has the working name Renaissance Park, would be located near the new Embassy Suites on the riverfront.

Howard Capps, who presented the concept, said the park would be about 50 feet by 90 feet wide.

The centerpiece of the park would be a 17 by 40-foot fountain, which would have two levels and cascading water.

Benches, planters and sculptures also are part of the initial concept along with trees for shade.

Capps said the high-end of the cost projections would be as much as $1.2 million but that figure is just preliminary, pending costs for electrical, plumbing and storm drainage work.

He also said the fountain would be a major portion of the cost at an estimated $620,000.

Capps suggested that if the cost of the fountain was prohibitive at this time, a green space or low berm could be in the middle of the park with a fountain being added at a later date when finances were available.

Capps said he is scheduled to meet with the Technical Review Committee on Thursday to discuss a concept review plan.

