Wilmington towing company headed to Texas for post Harvey relief

Crews with Thomas Towing in Wilmington are on their way to Texas to help recover vehicles damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Tom Toby, the owner of Thomas Towing, said his company deployed two trucks and plan to be in Houston by Wednesday.

Toby said an insurance company asked if his company would be willing to help recover customers' vehicles in the city ravaged by historic flooding.

Toby said his crews plan to be in Houston for two weeks. There are still four crews in Wilmington to assist customers at home.

