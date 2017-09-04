No. 12 Virginia edges UNCW in overtime

Virginia scored in overtime to beat UNCW on Monday. (Source: Joe Browning, UNCWsports.com)

Junior defender Sergi Nus scored the game-winning goal in the 94th minute as No. 12 Virginia edged UNCW, 2-1, in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday night.

The win allowed the Cavaliers to remain undefeated with a 3-0 record. UNCW (3-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.

The Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead with 16:45 left in the first half when junior forward Edward Opoku took a through pass from Joe Bell and scored on a breakaway past redshirt junior goalkeeper Ryan Cretens.

UNCW answered midway through the second half when sophomore midfielder Phillip Goodrum gathered a loose ball in the center of the penalty area and netted his second goal of the season.

Nus tallied the game-winning goal for the Cavaliers when he converted a corner kick from freshman midfielder Faris Abdi with 6:14 remaining in the first overtime period.

Senior goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell made three saves for the Cavaliers, who outshot UNCW by an 8-5 margin. Cretens registered one save for the Seahawks.



Game Notes:

Virginia leads the all-time series by a 3-0-0 margin.

Each of the Seahawks' last three games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

UNCW played its first overtime game since a scoreless draw at Elon on Nov. 1, 2016.

The Seahawks are now 7-7-0 over the last three seasons against nationally-ranked opponents.

Up Next: The Seahawks return home on Friday, Sept. 8, to host Longwood inside UNCW Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m.