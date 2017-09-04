Progress NC Action schedules GenX news conference in Wilmington

A group accusing former Gov. Pat McCrory of ignoring warnings about GenX plans to hold a news conference outside Thalian Hall in Wilmington on Tuesday.

Progress NC Action claimed in an email on Monday that it is having the news conference to reveal evidence that McCrory was warned of GenX contamination in the Cape Fear River in November 2016. The group says McCrory and water quality officials did nothing about it.

According to Progress NC Action, an email it obtained shows the Department of Environmental Quality was made aware of GenX last November. GenX is an unregulated compound that was discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works site.

"For reasons unknown, they did nothing," Monday's email read. "The outgoing McCrory administration did not even tell the DEQ transition team about the problem after Gov. (Roy) Cooper was elected."

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. on the steps outside Thalian Hall at 102 North Third Street.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.