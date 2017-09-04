Doughnut shop rolls up special treat for Willie Nelson's visit

Pictured is the doughnut created by Wake N Bake Donuts in honor of Willie Nelson. (Source: Wake N Bake Donuts)

A Carolina Beach doughnut business is capitalizing on an opportunity to make a unique treat instead of letting the chance go up in smoke.

Wake N Bake Donuts is making special doughnuts in honor of country music star Willie Nelson, who is scheduled to play at The Shell in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday night.

The cheesecake field creations are topped with vanilla icing and have crushed Oreos on the end, giving the doughnut a striking resemblance to the marijuana cigarettes, aka joints, that Nelson enjoys.

Wake N Bake has also designed specially made doughnuts for rap artist Snoop Dogg and the Avett Brothers.

