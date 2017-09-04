It's the unofficial end of summer, but not tourist season

Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer, but the tourists visiting southeastern North Carolina beach towns aren't packing up just yet.

Memorial Day through Labor Day is the peak of tourist season, but many business owners in Carolina Beach do not see a large drop in visitors until the end of October.

"Daylight savings time is the real big change for us," said Alex Anderson, manager of the Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach.

After Labor Day, the area typically gets more adult vacationers and fewer families with children returning to school.

While business may not slow for the Veggie Wagon, Terri Maria, who owns The Mermaid Castle, said she does see a change.

"You have a lot more of the adult trips so the whole clientele will change for the weekends, but during the week, we'll be a lot slower for sure," Maria said.

The locals also come out of their summer hiding.

"The beach is quiet and the locals are back, reclaiming what they feel is their territory," Maria said.

"There's some locals that will come back out after the summer is over," Anderson added.

For beach businesses that stay open year round, their local clientele is essential to helping them stay afloat.

A bulk of business is done during summer tourist season, but Maria sees business pick up around the holidays as well.

"Our merchandise changes," she said. "The summer stuff goes out, like clothing, and we put more gifts in. And I think a lot of the stores down here do that to stay open. They cater to holidays and the locals."

But between Labor Day and the holiday season, things get a little quieter at The Mermaid Castle, giving employees a well-deserved break.

"When we were younger, before the beach business, we were so excited for summer," Maria said. "Now, we can't wait for summer to get over. Although we appreciate all of the tourists that come in and the people that we meet, the relationships that have been developed. But we are exhausted come Labor Day Monday. We can't wait for Tuesday."

