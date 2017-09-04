UNCW freshman named CAA player of the week

UNCW freshman defender Hjalmar Ekdal earned his second Colonial Athletic Association men's soccer weekly honor after being named as the league's player of the week on Monday.

The Stockholm, Sweden, native, who was recognized as the CAA rookie of the week last week, scored the only goal in the Seahawks' 1-0 victory over No. 3 North Carolina on Friday. He headed in a corner kick by junior David Lozano in the 27th minute for his second goal in as many games.

"This is a very deserving award for Hjalmar," UNCW coach Aidan Heaney said. "He is off to a great start and is getting the job done both on the defensive and attacking sides of the game. He is playing well beyond his years as he is only a freshman and has transitioned quickly to the college game."

Ekdal, who is tied for the team lead with two goals, has helped the Seahawks to a 3-0-0 record heading into Monday night's contest at No. 12 Virginia. UNCW returns home on Friday when it takes on Longwood at UNCW Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m.