Protesters to hold anti-Confederate monument rally

A group of protesters plans to rally in support of taking down two Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington.

The event will take place Monday at the 1898 monument on Third St.

According to the event's Facebook page, "This will be a peaceful rally bringing unity against white supremacy and supporting the removal of the downtown Confederate monuments and confederate flag in Wilmington, NC."

The group also claims the statues are traffic hazards.

The rally starts at 5 p.m. More information on the event can be found here.

