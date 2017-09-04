Groups rally for Confederate monuments to come down

Several activist groups came together on Monday evening to rally in support of taking down Confederate monuments in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Several activist groups came together on Monday evening to rally in support of taking down Confederate monuments in Wilmington.

Dozens came to the 1898 monument in downtown to support the cause.

“One of the things that is important in Wilmington and in the south and in the nation, is the grappling with a sense of history," Sandra Leigh said.

Many at the rally didn't think the statues represented history or heritage, but rather pain and oppression.

“Would you want a Hitler monument to stay?" asked Sonya Patrick, the event organizer. "I think it is a moral issue, and I would think that person would have little regard for humanity because the worst form of humanity was slavery in this country.”

The group silently reflected on the violence in August in Charlottesville, Va., and across the country. They also listened to several speakers.

“I feel like as a white person, I need to stand up, show up, be there, to move America forward," Leigh said.

Patrick said the group would focus on educating people about the monuments. She also said the statues are traffic hazards and need to be put in more appropriate locations.

“If the Daughters of the Confederacy, if they had a lot or somewhere they want to take those, that would be great or maybe Fort Fisher, but not where I spend my tax dollars," Patrick said.

Leigh said the monuments have no place in Wilmington at all.

“I would like to see them melted down and recreated into new statues, and new memorials to the true heroes of this country,” she said.

