Man arrested in connection to Greenfield Street shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Greenfield Street last month.

Thomas Keandre Point, 19, was arrested without incident by U.S. Marshals at his residence on Harbour Drive Friday afternoon. The Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.

Point has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Point was wanted in connection to the shooting of a man in the area of Eighth and Greenfield streets on Aug. 18.

Eyewitnesses at a nearby recording studio said the victim was waiting to do a session when he went to get a drink at a convenience store next door. They said the victim got into an argument with another person which escalated into a gun fight.

The victim was shot during the encounter but managed to run around the corner and get in a car

He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, WPD officials said.

