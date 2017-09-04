Seahawks in second place in N.Y. tourney - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Seahawks in second place in N.Y. tourney

The UNCW men's golf team is in second place after two rounds at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate at Turning Stone Resort. (Source: UNCW) The UNCW men's golf team is in second place after two rounds at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate at Turning Stone Resort. (Source: UNCW)
NEW YORK (WECT) -

The UNCW men's golf team is in second place after two rounds at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate at Turning Stone Resort.

Seahawk junior Blake McShea, a transfer from Methodist, was tied for fifth overall after a 1-under 71 on Sunday.

UNCW sophomore Reese McFarlane, who is competing as an individual, is in a tie for seventh at 4-over par.

The third and final round teed off Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly