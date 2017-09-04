Seahawks in second place in N.Y. tourney

The UNCW men's golf team is in second place after two rounds at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate at Turning Stone Resort. (Source: UNCW)

Seahawk junior Blake McShea, a transfer from Methodist, was tied for fifth overall after a 1-under 71 on Sunday.



UNCW sophomore Reese McFarlane, who is competing as an individual, is in a tie for seventh at 4-over par.



The third and final round teed off Monday morning at 8 a.m.

