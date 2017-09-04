Seahawks in second place in N.Y. tourney

Bowers leads California past UNC 35-30 in Wilcox's debutMore >>
Bowers leads California past UNC 35-30 in Wilcox's debutMore >>
The UNCW men's golf team is in second place after two rounds at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate at Turning Stone Resort.More >>
The UNCW men's golf team is in second place after two rounds at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate at Turning Stone Resort.More >>
The ninth-ranked UNC women's soccer team handed UNCW its third loss in a row Sunday in the Duke Nike Classic at Koskinen Stadium.More >>
The ninth-ranked UNC women's soccer team handed UNCW its third loss in a row Sunday in the Duke Nike Classic at Koskinen Stadium.More >>
For some, it was a reunion almost 30 years in the making. For others, it's a special moment of believing in something bigger.More >>
For some, it was a reunion almost 30 years in the making. For others, it's a special moment of believing in something bigger.More >>
Week 3 High School Football ScheduleMore >>
Week 3 High School Football ScheduleMore >>