New rules proposed for non-profit funding in New Hanover County

Non-profits and other outside groups seeking to use taxpayer money to help fill out their budgets will have to follow some new rules in New Hanover County.

Tuesday, the New Hanover County Board of County Commissioners will consider a uniform outside agency funding policy that will formalize how commissioners choose groups to get funding.

The current budget includes about a million dollars in funding to various non-profits in the community. The proposed policy requires agencies to sign a contract with the county. The groups will also be required to submit a mid-year report by December 1st and a year-end report by June 1. The reports will spell out how the county funds have been spent. If the agency hasn't fulfilled its commitment, the report will need to include actions on how the disparity will be remedied.

Groups that receive more than $25,000 in annual funding will need to pay for and submit an annual audit.

Human service agencies will be eligible for up to three years of funding. After that point, commissioners would need to evaluate whether or not to move the group to a vendor status or have them sit out a year for funding.

The policy was first proposed in May for commissioners to consider. The proposal calls for commissioners to start this process with the 2018-19 fiscal year.

