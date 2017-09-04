One person injured in Wilmington shooting

Wilmington police are investigating after a shooting sent one man to the hospital Monday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Donny Williams with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Zinnia Court around 8:30 a.m. in reference to possible gunfire.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Williams said no suspects are currently in custody.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

