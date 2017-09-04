Bladen County approves incentive grant for Smithfield Foods

To remain eligible for the grant, Smithfield must create 270 new permanent, full-time positions with a minimum wage of $14 per hour, and maintain no less than 4,500 full-time positions at the Tar Hell site. (Source: WECT)

Bladen County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a five-year incentive package for Smithfield Foods’ recently announced expansion project, according to County Manager Greg Martin. The grant package could be worth up to $4.16 million.

In August, Smithfield announced plans to construct a new distribution center and expand its blast cell storage capabilities at its processing facility in Tar Heel. The company invested $100 million in the two projects and said it will add approximately 250 jobs.

The grant will be paid in annual installments based on .574% of the appraised value of the new facility and equipment for the given tax year, within the range of $75 million and $145 million -- making each payment approximately between $430,500 and $832,300 annually.

To remain eligible for the grant, Smithfield must create 270 new permanent, full-time positions with a minimum wage of $14 per hour, and maintain no less than 4,500 full-time positions at the Tar Heel site.

