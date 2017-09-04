UNCW women's soccer team falls to Heels

The ninth-ranked UNC women's soccer team handed UNCW its third loss in a row Sunday in the Duke Nike Classic at Koskinen Stadium. (Source: Joe Browning/UNCWsports.com)

The ninth-ranked UNC women's soccer team handed UNCW its third loss in a row Sunday in the Duke Nike Classic at Koskinen Stadium.

Freshman goalkeeper Sydney Schneider tallied seven saves for the Seahawks (2-4-0) in the 2-0 loss.

Sydney Spruill gave the Tar Heels a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute when she scored her first collegiate goal off of passes from Emily Fox and Julia Ashley.

Just under four minutes into the second half, Bridgette Andrzejewski made it a 2-0 lead after heading in a shot off assists from Alessia Russo and senior mid Megan Buckingham.

"This was another tough game against a top-10 opponent," UNCW coach Paul Cairney said. "To play on the field against a team that has won 22 national championship can only make us better. I thought we worked hard together and it was a great team effort. Even though the result didn't go our way, we can hold our heads quite high. I thought Sydney was fantastic today and kept us in the game."

