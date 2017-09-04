Council votes to allow brewery to be built in old fire house on N. Fourth Street

A brewery could be coming to the old fire house building on North Fourth Street but the owner of the building still needs the help of the Wilmington City Council. (Source: WECT)

A brewery could be coming to the old fire house building on North Fourth Street but the owner of the building still needs the help of the Wilmington City Council. (Source: WECT)

The old fire house building on North Fourth Street will become a brewery after getting the OK from the Wilmington City Council.

As part of an effort to revitalize North Fourth Street, a restriction was put in place in 2003 stating that the building could only be used for office or retail space.

The city council voted in favor a resolution during Tuesday's meeting that released the restriction on the building.

City staff recommended that the council approve the resolution.

Staff pointed to the revitalization that has occurred on the street, including the former St. Andrews Presbyterian Church becoming the Brooklyn Arts Center.

Material prepared for council members state that, "the North Fourth Street corridor is home to new businesses and residences and the proposed use of the renovated Fire Engine House #3 fits within the character of this revitalized neighborhood."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.