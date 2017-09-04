Brunswick Co. to take second vote on 'brunch bill'

Governor Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 155, commonly known as the brunch bill, into law in June 2017, allowing local municipalities the option to approve the bill for their communities to start selling alcohol before noon. (Source: WECT)

Commissioners in Brunswick County are expected to take a second vote on the so-called “brunch bill,” after previously voting 3-2 in favor of passing the measure.

A unanimous vote was needed to pass the bill during a first hearing. The majority vote will carry in the second hearing, which is set for the board’s meeting Tuesday evening.

Governor Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 155, commonly known as the brunch bill, into law in June 2017, allowing local municipalities the option to approve the bill for their communities to start selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

