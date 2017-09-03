Local Boy Scout builds gardens for elderly

A local boy scout is building gardens for seniors at Glover Plaza, part of the Wilmington Housing Authority.

It’s all part of Amir Shaheen’s project to become an Eagle Scout. Shaheen and Troop 234, based in Wilmington, built two raised garden beds and a shed, and refurbished the garden beds that were already there Saturday and Sunday.

Building and refurbishing, Shaheen said, only took two days, but the project itself has been months in the making. He collaborated with David Brenner from Wilmington Green Community Gardens, and Dolores Williams from Legacy Salvation, a nonprofit that does service projects in Wilmington.

According to Shaheen, the residents wanted more space to plant. He said they have a gardening club and a cooking class that uses the garden, and his project will allow for more garden space.

Shaheen said he looks forward to doing projects that benefit the community in the future.



"It's really important that we give back to the community because it provides a home for everyone and I really hope that in the future I can continue to maintain the beds and do more projects in the future to help the community," he said.

