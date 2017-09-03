Charity jeep ride held for Oak Island house fire victims - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Charity jeep ride held for Oak Island house fire victims

A charity jeep ride was held Sunday to raise money for the victims of a house fire that killed a father and son on August 25.
OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) -

A charity jeep ride was held Sunday to raise money and collect donations for the victims of a house fire that killed a father and son on August 25.

Dozens of people met at the Leland Walmart Sunday morning.

They paid a $20 donation for a ride in a jeep which escorted them to Oak Island.

Donations of all sorts were given as well since the family lost everything in the house fire.

