Family, friends continue to search after Coast Guard suspends search for missing Oak Island fishermen

Saturday night at sunset, the Coast Guard suspended their search for two boaters reported missing near Oak Island last Sunday.

David Hambrick and Steve Chaney's boat was discovered Friday about 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

"Even though the boat has been found and they were not on it, we're still determined to find them," Hambrick's wife, Tina, said.

The Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies searched 33,154 miles for 247 hours off the North and South Carolina coasts but neither of the boaters have been located.

"After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening," said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District. "We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Although the Coast Guard has called off the search, a family friend of the fishermen said she is still hopeful.

"The Coast Guard has officially called off the search. However the family continues to be hopeful as there were two life jackets missing off the boat."

Tina said family and friends will continue to search the shores and water until they bring home the fishermen. She said friends, family and strangers have put up flyers and searching.

"It's been seven days, so we’re just trying to do everything we can exhaust all of our resources so that we know that we did everything that we could to get these guys home,” Chad Anders, a friend of Hambrick's, said.

Tina said she is in awe at how the community has come together to search for her husband and his friend.

"It is amazing to me to see the level of support that we have gotten. It's a testament to these two men and what they meant to a lot of people," she said.

Anders and Tina said it's their faith, and the very people they're searching for that keep them motivated.

"Faith in God gives us the hope that we need. We pray and we just hope that God is taking care of these guys, and it gives a little bit of peace just knowing that people are praying, knowing that people are concerned and really trying to help the family," Anders said.

“I know David and Steve. David is a fighter. He is resourceful. He is ingenious when it comes to fixing things and making things happen and Steve much the same way. I know that where there is a will there is a way for those two," Tina said.

And until then, Tina said they'll continue to search and continue to wait.

“Just not knowing that’s been the hardest part. Just not knowing what happened not knowing where they are that’s the hardest part,” she said.

The boaters' family and friends are asking Labor Day vacationers and anyone out on the water to help out in their search.

“Whether you’re going out to fish or to search just keep your eyes open for anything and just pray pray pray," Tina said.

The boaters' family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to collect money for fuel for boats searching for the men. If you would like to help in the search efforts, email Tange Moss at bythebeachoki@gmail.com

If you have any information about the missing boaters, call the Oak Island Police Department at 910-278-5595, the Coast Guard at 757-398-6272 or Moss at 704-779-0263.

