Coast Guard suspends search for missing Oak Island fishermen

Sunday, the Coast Guard suspended their search for two boaters reported missing near Oak Island last Saturday.

The boaters boat was discovered Friday about 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

The Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies searched 33,154 miles for 247 hours off the North and South Carolina coasts but neither of the boaters have been located.

"After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening," said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District. "We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Although the Coast Guard has called off the search, a family friend of the fishermen says she is still hopeful.

"The Coast Guard has officially called off the search. However the family continues to be hopeful as there were two life jackets missing off the boat."

WECT will have more with the wife of David Hambrick tonight at 6 as she urges everyone to continue to keep their eyes on the shorelines in hopes of finding the two fishermen.

