Boil water advisory issued for Waccamaw Shores residents

A boil water advisory has been issued for residents from 1910 Canal Cove Rd to the end of Waccamaw Shores, including the Wooded Acres Subdivision. (Source: Raycom Media)

A leak in the water main on Waccamaw Shores is causing periods of low pressure and outages in the water distribution system.

Due to periods of low or no pressure in the system, it increases the potential for back siphonage and bacteria into the water system.

The Division of Water Resources has advised that water used for consumption including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, should be boiled until further notice. They also said using bottled water is a safe alternative as well.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be in the water.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

