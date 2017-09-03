What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza
Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza
Fried Chicken
Salad
Italian Roasted Veggies
Baby Carrots
Brunswick County
Nacho Fritos
Cheese Quesadilla
Spanish Rice
Black Beans
Green Beans
Taco Toppings
Peaches
Columbus County
Chicken Filet
Sloppy Joe
Oven Fries
Mixed Fruit
Carrot Sticks
Milk
Duplin County
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce & Roll
Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara
Green Peas
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberry Cup
New Hanover County
Salisbury Steak w/Biscuit
Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes
California Vegetables
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Macaroni & Cheese
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
Ham Chef Salad
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Glazed Carrots
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Raisins
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
NC BBQ Pork on Bun
Papa John’s Pizza
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Strawberry Cup
Ice Cream