What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Beef Soft Taco
Cheesy Nacho
Refried Beans
Seasoned Corn
Brunswick County
Peperoni Pizza
Sloppy Joe
Green Peas
Corn
Mixed Fruit
Columbus County
Lasagna
Corn Dog
Peaches
Baby Limas
Corn
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Nuggets w/Roll
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Nuggets
Rice & Gravy
Lasagna w/Breadstick
Broccoli w/Cheese
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Salisbury Steak
Rice & Gravy
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad
Roll
Green Beans
Tomato Wedges
Side Salad
Orange
Mixed Fruit
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Chicken Wings
Hot Wings
Ham & Cheese/Bun
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Oriental Vegetables
Cucumber Dippers
Fruit Cocktail