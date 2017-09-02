Connor Barth makes Bear's final roster

Former Hoggard football standout Connor Barth survived roster cuts and made the final roster for the 2017 Chicago Bears.

The Wilmington-native is the only kicker listed on the Bears roster after he beat out troubled kicker Roberto Aguayo in training camp. Barth played for the Bears in 2016 and hit 13-straight field goals to end the season.

Barth sat down with WECT's Jon Evans to discuss his journey in the NFL and the kicking camp he hosts at Hoggard High School with his brother, Casey.

