Wilmington holds first pride event

Organizers brought over 50 vendors in addition to live music and kids events for an evening filled with family fun.

This was the first major pride event in the Wilmington area.

Organizers said the LGBTQIA community is extremely excited to finally be hosting this event.

"We just need family fun," said Lorraine Barnes, one of the events organizers. "We need to come together as a community, we need to come together as one, we need to heal the dividing lines that have existed for so long especially in the south when it comes to the LGBTQIA community."

