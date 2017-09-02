Volunteers leave Wilmington with two truckloads of donations for Harvey victims

Earlier today, volunteers from the Wilmington area left for Houston with two truckloads of relief supplies, including bottled water, canned food, clothing, backpacks, cleaning supplies, and more. The goods are intended to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

BlueCoast Realty opened its doors starting Tuesday to serve as a collection spot for donations. Community members gave so many items that the lobby and side rooms of BlueCoast Realty were filled.

"It's amazing how I feel about this community,” said Bill Kane of BlueCoast Realty. “I've always been proud to live here, and I love this city, but I'm more proud now than ever."

And the two moving trucks filled with relief supplies? They weren’t enough to hold everything.

"I never have experienced anything like this,” said Kane. “It's probably done as much for me as it's going to do for the people in Texas."

BlueCoast Realty is filled, and Kane says they are no longer accepting donations of money and supplies.

“I thought people would go to the grocery store and buy a bag or two of stuff and bring it over,” said Kane. “They didn't. They loaded their cars."

It’s safe to say volunteers didn’t just give money, supplies, and their time. They also gave from the heart. Banners adhered to the side of the trucks read, “Wilmington, NC <3's Houston, TX.”

