Raleigh man charged with stabbing 29-year-old wife to death - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Raleigh man charged with stabbing 29-year-old wife to death

Matthew James Phelps (Source: CCBI) Matthew James Phelps (Source: CCBI)
Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps (Source: WNCN) Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps (Source: WNCN)
RALEIGH, NC (WECT) -

A woman was stabbed to death by her husband Friday morning in Raleigh and the man has been charged with murder, Raleigh police and the family’s pastor confirmed.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive around 1:15 a.m. in reference to a stabbing call. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female who had suffered stabbed wounds.

The woman was transported to WakeMed for treatment where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps.

A man who was identified as Matthew James Phelps, 28, was detained at the scene and has since been charged with murder, police said.

Raleigh police released a 911 call associated with the murder.

“I think I killed my (redacted),” the caller said. “I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor. I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it.”

The caller then says he took “more medicine that I should have.” He then says the medicine was coricidin, a cold and cough medication.

“I can’t believe this. I can’t believe this,” the caller said. “I’m so scared.

“She didn’t deserve this. Why?”

The family’s pastor said the couple were husband and wife and had gotten married in the church in November 2016.

Matthew Phelps was transported to the Wake County Detention Center without incident.

The pastor told CBS North Carolina that what happened was “an incredibly tragic situation.”

