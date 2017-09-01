Pitmaster Sam Jones gives 'cues on great grilling

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Labor Day weekend is a perfect weekend for grilling out as you squeeze in that last bit of summer.

Sam Jones from Skylight Inn BBQ, a North Carolina institution when it comes to barbecue, and Sam Jones Barbecue shared his secrets for grilling a whole chicken.

First, Jones recommends you brine the chicken overnight; that consists of putting the chicken in a mixture of salt, sugar and water.

He said this will keep your bird from drying out.

Next, he recommends you put a rub on the chicken.

For a 3 ½ lb. chicken, Jones said plan to cook it on the grill for 2 ½ hours.

“Cooking chicken in my opinion is something that the home cook fouls up most of the time,” Jones joked (pun intended).

He said don’t flip the chicken too many times.

In fact, you’ll only flip it once.

Jones finishes off the chicken with the BBQ Sauce he worked with Heinz to create.

Jones said the Heinz Carolina Vinegar Style Tangy is a perfect blend of both the eastern and western style BBQ, appealing to devotees of both styles.

