East Carolina hires ex-Charleston coach Doug Wojcik

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - East Carolina has hired former College of Charleston coach Doug Wojcik as an assistant.

Coach Jeff Lebo announced Wojcik's hiring Friday, calling him "an exceptional, veteran basketball coach."

Wojcik has spent 25 years in coaching, including stints as the head coach at Tulsa and Charleston.

He went 178-121 as a head coach but was fired by Charleston in 2014, about a month after the school began investigating allegations he verbally abused players, assistant coaches and staffers.

Wojcik spent the 2015-16 season at Gonzaga as a special assistant to coach Mark Few.

