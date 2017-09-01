TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers urged to avoid South Front St. due to increase in fuel tankers

A long line of tankers stretched all the way to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge last year as the trucks waited to be gassed up. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department is urging motorists to avoid the area of South Front Street near Burnett Boulevard due to a possible increase in fuel tanker traffic over the Labor Day weekend.

According to Deputy Chief Donny Williams, drivers should consider taking the established Dawson/Wooster/South 17th Street detour and avoid the culvert construction area near Greenfield Lake.

Williams said there is a possibility of increased traffic in the 1300 block of South Front Street near the city's fuel terminal which could cause delays.

The possible increase in tanker traffic would likely be attributed to the closing of sections of the Colonial Pipeline in Texas following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Southern states are heavily reliant on the pipeline for deliveries of gasoline.

A spokesperson for Colonial Pipeline tells the Associated Press that they hope to return more sections of the pipeline to service by Sunday.

