Anderson Elementary students raise $800 in ‘Hats for Houston’ fundraiser

Pictured left to right: School Counselor Anna Weddington, Brandon Fish (Student Council Secretary), Kylee Heath (Student Council President) and Maggie Heppner (Student Council Vice President) (Source: NHCS)

Students at Anderson Elementary School raised more than $800 in a one-day fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

As part of the “Hats for Houston” fundraiser, which was organized by the Student Council at Anderson, students and staff were invited to wear their favorite hat to school Friday for a $1 donation.

The more than $800 raised will go to Monahan Elementary School in Houston, according to New Hanover County Schools spokesperson Kelly Baugher.

“NHCS Central Office staff also supported Anderson's efforts and are proud of the Awesome Admirals,” Baugher said.

