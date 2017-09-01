KNOW THIS GUY? Police need help identifying Leland break-in suspect

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who is suspected of breaking into a home Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the suspect broke into a home off Village Road around 1: 20 p.m. and stole handguns, jewelry, coins, and various prescription medications.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. McCabe at 910-332-5005.

