Yard sales September 2

New Hanover County

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

208 Peninsula Drive, Carolina Beach

Moving sale: kitchenware, pots, pans glassware, yard/house decor, bedspreads/matching pillows, furniture, plants and large planters, all sizes clay pots, home brewing equip. including all grain brewing system and related supplies, kegerator, yard items

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Golden Eagle Court, Wilmington

Kitchen items, blender, Tupperware, dishes, clothing, books, picture frames, photos, misc

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

3518 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington (*in the parking lot of vintage vagabond*)

Multi-vendor tag sale: adult clothing, both vintage & contemporary, handbags, shoes, jewelry, housewares, furnishings, store fixtures, lawn items, knick-knacks & gifts, plus Fall/Halloween decor & Vintage Halloween costumes!

8 a.m. - 12 p.m

2901 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

Furniture, household , clothing lots of new stuff, jewelry, computers , TVs, yard stuff ladders, come check out the deals.

Brunswick County

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. today

8 a. m. - 2 p. m Sunday

519 Wampee Street NW, Calabash (Oceanside Place)

Bicycles, HP laser jet printer, furniture, kitchen tools, bakeware, and small appliances, Miche handbags and wraps, Department 56 collectibles and much more.

