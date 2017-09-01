Dredging project underway in Carolina Beach Inlet

The Army Corps of Engineers is working on a dredging project in the Carolina Beach Inlet. (Source: WECT)

According to engineers, the nearly $80,000 project is expected to only take three days.

This is the first time permits have let them to dump sand into disposal areas of the inlet, allowing them to move around 30 percent more sand in the same amount of time.

The dredging project is vital for boaters as waters need to be at least eight feet deep for safety.

