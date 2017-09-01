Pender Co. schools gets new superintendent

The News Herald is reporting the Bertie County Schools superintendent, Dr. Steven Hill is leaving to accept a similar position in Pender County. (Source: Pixabay)

Pender County Schools will officially name its new superintendent Friday afternoon.

The News Herald is reporting the Bertie County Schools superintendent, Dr. Steven Hill is leaving to accept a similar position in Pender County.

According to the media outlet, Hill submitted his resignation during a school board meeting earlier this week. His last day in Bertie County is reportedly Sept. 30, 2017.

Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Terri Cobb retired at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. Cobb had become the superintendent in January 2012.

WECT's Alex Guarino will have more details after Pender County's official announcement Friday afternoon.

