Nelly's Wilmington concert has been canceled

Nelly was scheduled to perform at The Shell in downtown Wilmington this weekend, but police, who were supposed to run security, say they were told the event was canceled. (Source: Associated Press)

The Nelly concert originally scheduled for The Shell in downtown Wilmington this weekend has been canceled.

Officials for the music venue posted on Facebook that "the cancellation is due to dangerous weather conditions in the forecast combined with weather complications to the setup of the concert Saturday and Sunday."

"The decision is heartbreaking, but it's a decision venue management has made for the safety of concert attendees, concert staff, and the artists performing and safety is our priority," the post said.

WECT Meteorologist Colin Hackman believes Sunday night would be a great time for a concert.

"I think the only valid weather concern for Sunday will be what level SPF sunscreen to use," Hackman explained. "Weather couldn't be better for showtime. Dry, warm air will be in place with highs in the upper 80s. Things will cool off nicely too with ideal outdoor conditions for the evening, as eventual overnight lows touch the 60s under clear skies."

Well, how about Saturday?

"Yes, shower chances will remain at 50 percent or better for the first half of Saturday but they too will diminish during the late afternoon and evening," Hackman said.

The Shell said customers who purchased tickets online or over the phone will automatically receive a refund. All refunds should be received within 7 to 10 business days.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.