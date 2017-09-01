Nelly concert reportedly canceled

Nelly was scheduled to perform at The Shell in downtown Wilmington this weekend, but police, who were supposed to run security, say they were told the event was canceled. (Source: Associated Press)

The Port City Marina dockhands were also notified the concert was canceled.

The concert is not listed on the venue's website but is still listed as an event on its Facebook page.

It appears that tickets are still on sale and available for this concert

WECT is working to confirm if Nelly will perform as scheduled. Check back for more details as they become available.

