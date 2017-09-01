Man dies after getting hit by car in Pender County

A man died early Friday morning after he was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Pender County. (Source: WECT)

A man died early Friday morning after he was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Pender County.

According to the State Highway Patrol, a man who appeared to be in his 30s stepped out onto the roadway on HWY 421 near Sidney Lane and was struck by a vehicle at approximately 5 a.m.

The man died at the scene. His identity is not yet available.

State Highway Patrol officials said that charges will not be filed in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.