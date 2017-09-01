Registered sex offender charged with sex crimes in Pender County

A registered sex offender is in the Pender County Jail on charges of sex crimes against a child.

According to online records, Brent Adam Murray, of Watha, was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff's Office Thursday and charged with:

indecent liberties with a child

sex offender-employment violation

sexual battery

statutory sex offense - child by adult

Murray, 37, was booked under a $300,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Sept. 1.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, Murray was convicted of indecent liberties with a child in 2005 in Duplin County.

