Report: Bladen Co. offers $4 million settlement to Sledge

Bladen County leaders agreed to offer a $4 million settlement to a man who spent 37 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, according to reports.

BladenOnline is reporting that the Bladen County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 in favor of the settlement offer during a special meeting Thursday night.

The county would pay $900,000 of the settlement to Sledge while the insurance companies would pay the remaining of $3.1 million if Sledge agrees to the settlement, BladenOnline.com reported.

Sledge was was convicted and later found innocent, in the brutal 1976 murder of Josephine and Aileen Davis. The mother and daughter were stabbed to death during an apparent robbery and sexual assault at their Bladen County home.

Sledge talked to WECT's Ann McAdams about the wrongful conviction and the efforts to get it overturned in April.

